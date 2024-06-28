Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3515 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.70. 25,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,590. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $833.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $113.80.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
