Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9889 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

