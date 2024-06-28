Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on July 2nd

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4326 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VOOG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.64.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
