Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) to Issue Dividend of $1.78

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.7835 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $503.95. 3,615,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.22 and a 200 day moving average of $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

