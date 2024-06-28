Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $61,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $181.50 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

