Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $218.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

