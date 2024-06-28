Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Plans Dividend of $0.85

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8466 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.33. The company had a trading volume of 537,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,904. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

