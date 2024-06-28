Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) to Issue Dividend of $1.03 on July 2nd

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.0328 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 3,993,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.
About Vanguard Real Estate ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Real Estate ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.