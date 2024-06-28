Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.70

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.70 and last traded at $199.46, with a volume of 14069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $181.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

