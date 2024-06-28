Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on July 2nd

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8184 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.46. 48,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,217. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Materials ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.