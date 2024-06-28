Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) to Issue Dividend of $0.82 on July 2nd

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8184 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.46. 48,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,217. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

