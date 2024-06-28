Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on July 2nd

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7624 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.68.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
VGT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $578.17. The stock had a trading volume of 497,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,130. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.83 and a 200 day moving average of $514.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $593.10.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
