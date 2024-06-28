Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on July 2nd

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7883 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.70.
Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $236.00. 128,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16.
About Vanguard Industrials ETF
