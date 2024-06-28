Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on July 2nd

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7883 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $236.00. 128,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,188. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

