Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VYM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.82. 77,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

