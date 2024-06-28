Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $118.84. 473,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

