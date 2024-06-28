Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $267.43. 158,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,220. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.01 and its 200 day moving average is $260.84.
About Vanguard Health Care ETF
