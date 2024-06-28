Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $380.26

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $380.26 and last traded at $378.96, with a volume of 198690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after buying an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

