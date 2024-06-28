Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 193,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 160,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 9,107,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

