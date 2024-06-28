Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,192. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

