Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529,057. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

