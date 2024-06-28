Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5521 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.62. The stock had a trading volume of 293,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.