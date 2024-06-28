Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9484 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.08. 291,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile
