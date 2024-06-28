Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) to Issue Dividend of $0.95

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9484 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.08. 291,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,882. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.