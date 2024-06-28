Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6674 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
VCR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.87. 73,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44.
Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.