Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Declares Dividend of $0.67

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6674 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VCR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.87. 73,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,858. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $319.44.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.