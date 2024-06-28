Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,651 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSD. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. 121,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,609. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.