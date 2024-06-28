Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. 308,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,442. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

