Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 610 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 203.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.5 %

COIN stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.91. 1,332,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,807,805. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.82.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,407,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,021 shares of company stock worth $80,655,822. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

