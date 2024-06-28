Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 724,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 145,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

