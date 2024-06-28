Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $570,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after buying an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 670,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 562,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,925. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.90. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. HSBC lowered their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

