Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 652.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,687,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 2,821,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,454,201. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

