Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,035 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Grab were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grab by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 131,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 9.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Grab by 2,898.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,046,096. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.