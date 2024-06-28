Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 50.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 160,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vale by 224.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

VALE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 5,211,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,710,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

