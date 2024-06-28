VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPOGet Free Report) were up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.72. Approximately 10,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 16,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

