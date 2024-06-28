Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $149.83. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

