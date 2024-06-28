Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $221.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 14,502.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $14,011,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $179.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

