Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 9,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 74,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Uxin Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

Uxin Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uxin stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 13.12% of Uxin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

