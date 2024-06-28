Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Upexi Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Upexi has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

