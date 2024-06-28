Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $63.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.85. 217,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,747. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 76,851 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.