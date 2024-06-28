UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 4.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

