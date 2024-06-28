Uniswap Price Reaches $9.52 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and approximately $127.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00015343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00118235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.3057901 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1052 active market(s) with $120,043,596.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

