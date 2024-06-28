Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

UL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of UL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,341. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

