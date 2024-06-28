Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UA opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

