Under Armour (NYSE:UA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of UA opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
