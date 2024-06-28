UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $40.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

UDR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

