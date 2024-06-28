TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Update

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,454. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

