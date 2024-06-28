Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $36.73

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $39.78. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 8,235,270 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.