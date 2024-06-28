Truist Financial Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

OHI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,825,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $646,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

