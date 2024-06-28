Truist Financial Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $480.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $525.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

