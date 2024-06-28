Truist Financial Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
