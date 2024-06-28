Truist Financial Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $13.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

RIVN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.