TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Announces Dividend of $0.16

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERNZ remained flat at $24.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 84,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

