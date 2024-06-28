TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.86

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.91. TrueCar shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 144,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

TrueCar Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

