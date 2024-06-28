True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.18

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 23769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a market cap of $783.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

