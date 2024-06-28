Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -1.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($2.49) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1.6%.

TSE stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.69. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.13. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

